J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Joseph Donocik Notice
Donocik Joseph Alfred (Joe) Aged 75 years of South Willingham passed away at his home on
12th January, 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Kay.
Much loved dad of Joanne and Charlotte. Cherished grandad of Jacob, Matthew, Toby, Reuben, Isaac, Callum and Sophie. Loving brother who will be sadly missed by all.
A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Grimsby Crematorium on Tuesday 4th February at 12:00noon. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to St Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 29, 2020
