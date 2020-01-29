|
Donocik Joseph Alfred (Joe) Aged 75 years of South Willingham passed away at his home on
12th January, 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Kay.
Much loved dad of Joanne and Charlotte. Cherished grandad of Jacob, Matthew, Toby, Reuben, Isaac, Callum and Sophie. Loving brother who will be sadly missed by all.
A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Grimsby Crematorium on Tuesday 4th February at 12:00noon. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to St Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 29, 2020