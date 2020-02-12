|
Donocik Joseph Kay, Joanne and Charlotte would like to thank all relatives and friends for the many cards and sympathy, messages and for the generous donations received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Dr. Thomas and the team at Market Rasen Surgery
and also to St. Barnabas Hospice community service who gave us so much help and support during the last weeks of Joe's illness.
Thank you to Sandra Barker for the excellent service and to Darren and staff at J. Marshall Funeral Directors for their kind and professional service.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 12, 2020