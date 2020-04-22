Home

Lingard Josephine
Affectionately known
as Josie Aged 92 years, formerly
of the Market Rasen area.
Peacefully passed away at White Gables Nursing Home, Skellingthorpe,
Lincoln, on 9th April 2020.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, much loved mum to Mervyn and Anthony
and mother-in-law to Jenny and
Anna and cherished grandmother,
great-grandmother, sister, auntie and
friend who will be sadly missed.
A memorial service will be held
at a later date. Burial at Kirkby-
cum-Osgodby for family only
on Wednesday 29th April.
Floral tributes may be sent to
J Marshalls Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
Lincs, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Apr. 22, 2020
