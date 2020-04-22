Home

Joyce Undrell

Joyce Undrell Notice
Undrell Joyce Passed away suddenly at her home in Middle Rasen on 30th March 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Janette and Lesley, dear mother in law of Douglas, loving Nan of Sue, Lee, Kevin and Ashley and great-grandma of Bethany, Harvey and Elliott.
A Private cremation service to take place. Family flowers only please, donation in memory made payable to, which may be sent to
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Apr. 22, 2020
