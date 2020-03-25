|
Campbell Judy Of The Bull Inn South Kelsey, passed
away peacefully after a long illness
bravely borne on 20th March 2020, at
Lindsey Lodge Hospice Scunthorpe.
Beloved wife of Ken, dearly loved
daughter of Doreen, sister of
Susan, much loved mother and
step mother of Jason, Andrew and
Gemma, Simon and Jonathan, dearest
mother in law of Beth, Helen and Paul.
A private cremation service to be held,
donations in memory made payable to
Lindsey Lodge Hospice may be sent to
Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen
Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 25, 2020