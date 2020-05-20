|
Dennett Mr Gareth
John Dennett ,
husband to the late Mrs June Brenda Dennett and the family of the former, wish to acknowledge and thank the below mentioned persons and parties, following the funeral.
We most sincerely thank
Dr Yvonne Owen MBE senior partner of the 'Wolds' Practice, Tetford
(East Lindsey Medical Group),
Dr's D Smith and C Wendt, Practice Nurse Mrs M Bristow, together
with all of the staff of the practice for their invaluable help, kindness
and support during the course
of my Wife's long illness.
We similarly thank the
Nurse Practicioners and
all the staff of the 'Archer' ward
and assessment unit and the
Community Respiratory Team
within Louth County Hospital for
their excellent care of my darling Wife.
We especially wish to recognise Mrs Petrina Foreman , Mr Roy Foreman and Charles Jackson esq whose love and kindness meant so much to my
Wife and myself and for their
selfless support in the latter
stages of her long illness.
We further wish to thank all those persons from across The County and beyond, for their most kind letters, cards and messages of condolence, together with all those who contributed (and continue to contribute) to the 'Lives' charity in memory of my late Wife,
care of 'J.Marshall'
Funeral Directors , Market Rasen.
Further recognition is due to
Mr W J Marshall and all the staff of 'J.Marshall' funeral directors,
Market Rasen, for their professionalism and attention to detail and also to Mr John Best, Piper.
We also thank the Revd Fr Christopher Hewitt SCP, Rector of The Benefice of The Walesby Group, Rural Dean of West Wold, for conducting the crematorium service with such dignity and authority.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 20, 2020