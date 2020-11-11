Home

June Hare Notice
Hare June Mary Aged 83 years of Middle Rasen passed away peacefully on 29th October, 2020.
Much loved wife of the late Colin.
Dearly loved mum of Michael
and the late Philip.
Cherished step mother of Andrew, Katie and Robert. Grandmother of Francesca, Abigail, Matthew and Cody.
A private service will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research UK and/or
Middle Rasen Methodist Church, may be sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Nov. 11, 2020
