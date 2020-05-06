|
|
|
Button Kathleen Annie It is with great sadness
we announce the death
of Kathleen on the
25th April 2020, aged 95 years.
Wife of the late Fred Button,
much loved mum of Tony and Ruth, mum in law of Janet and George, precious grandma of Andrew, Jane and Christopher, great grandma
of Amelia, Olivia and Mirielle
and special auntie.
She is now sleeping in peace.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Care Plus Group Charitable Trust may be sent to J. W. Varlow & Son, 92 North Street, Caistor, Lincs, LN7 6QU.
A private family service will take place on Friday 15th May 2020.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 6, 2020