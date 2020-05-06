Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Button
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Button

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Button Notice
Button Kathleen Annie It is with great sadness
we announce the death
of Kathleen on the
25th April 2020, aged 95 years.
Wife of the late Fred Button,
much loved mum of Tony and Ruth, mum in law of Janet and George, precious grandma of Andrew, Jane and Christopher, great grandma
of Amelia, Olivia and Mirielle
and special auntie.
She is now sleeping in peace.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Care Plus Group Charitable Trust may be sent to J. W. Varlow & Son, 92 North Street, Caistor, Lincs, LN7 6QU.
A private family service will take place on Friday 15th May 2020.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -