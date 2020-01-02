|
|
|
DAWSON Kathleen May
(née Shepherd) Passed away peacefully at
Nettleton Manor Nursing Home on
18th December 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry.
Dearly loved mum of Ian, cherished mother in law of Ruth, treasured
grandma, great-grandma, sister and auntie and a very good friend to many.
A service to celebrate Kath's life will take place at St John the Baptist Church, Nettleton on
Friday 10th January at 11-00am, followed by burial.
Floral tributes or donations
in memory made payable to
Nettleton Manor Nursing Home may be left at Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 2, 2020