JE Thurlby Funeral Director
Upton Road
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 5NF
01427 788312
Kenneth Blades

Kenneth Blades Notice
Blades Kenneth Frank Sadly passed away
27th September 2020 at Lincoln County Hospital surrounded by loving family,
aged 85 years.
Devoted husband to Barbara,
dearly loved father to Debbie, Susan and Rita and much loved grandfather.
The service will take place for family and close friends to attend.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers will go to
Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and
British Heart Foundation c/o
JE Thurlby Funeral Director,
Ashleigh House, Kexby, Nr Gainsborough, Lincs DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -