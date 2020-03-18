|
|
|
Hurst Kenneth Bernard, Blacksmith Passed away peacefully at his home in Thorganby on 14th March 2020
aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Pat, much loved father of Richard, Graham and Nick, dearest father in law of Viv and Laura, loving grandfather and great grandfather, dear brother of Peter,
and brother in law
who will be greatly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Ken's life will take place at All Saints Church Thorganby on Thursday
26th March at 11-00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to
St Barnabas Hospice
may be left in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 18, 2020