Hurst Kenneth The family of the late Kenneth Hurst would like to thank the nurses from
St. Barnabas Hospice, Louth
and Coastal Team, the district nurses and the Marie Curie nurses
for the wonderful care Ken
received from them.
The family would also like to
thank Father Patrick McEune and
his wife Rhona for their kind words,
support and comforting
funeral service.
Many thanks go to J. Marshall Funeral Directors for their kindness and dedication to the funeral arrangements.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Apr. 8, 2020