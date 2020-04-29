|
Goodhand Kitty Vera It is with great sadness that the family announce the death of
Kitty Vera Goodhand on the
13th April 2020, aged 96,
while in the kind care of
Greenacres Care Home, after a very long battle with Dementia.
Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice, precious Mother of Mervyn, Kevin & Angela and Dear Mother-In-Law
to Judy, Jean and Frank.
Adored Nana of Sarah, Amy, James, Sophie, Hannah and Ruth & partners.
Dearly loved Great-Nana to Renee, Louie, Teddy, Connor, Freya & Jesse.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Apr. 29, 2020