Siman The family of the late Laszlo Siman of Market Rasen, who sadly passed away on 6th May 2020, would like to offer their sincere thanks for all the support, kindness and condolences that
they have received at this sad time.
Thank you to everyone who attended the burial on 29th May at Kirkby cum Osgodby Cemetery. Special thanks to everyone who cared for Laszlo with many thanks to St. Barnabas and
Marie Curie. And lastly, to
Father Robert Thacker and
J. Marshall Funeral Directors.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 10, 2020