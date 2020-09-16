Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Resources
Lawrence Oxborrow Notice
Oxborrow Lawrence
'Laurie' Aged 83 years of Faldingworth passed away at Nettleton Manor Care Home on 4th September, 2020.

Dearly loved husband of Shirley.
Loving father of Rachel, Philip
and father in law of Mark and Jo.
Cherished grandad of Sapphire, Edward and Samuel.
Loved brother of Brian and
brother in law of Joyce and Martin.

A private service will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to Diabetes UK, may be sent to

J marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 16, 2020
