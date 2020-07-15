|
|
|
Brumby Lesley Ann of Market Rasen,
passed away peacefully at
St Barnabas Hospice, Lincoln
on 4th July 2020 aged 71 years.
Dearly loved and treasured mum
of Julian and Tim,
loving mother in law of Clare,
devoted nanny of
George, Toby and Charles,
dear sister of Alan,
dearest sister in law, aunt and friend
who will be greatly missed.
A private cremation service
will take place on 17th July.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable
to St Barnabas Hospice
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 15, 2020