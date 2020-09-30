Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Llewellen Parry

Llewellen Parry Notice
Parry Llewellen Graham
(Doctor) Passed away peacefully at his home on 22nd September 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Christine, loving father of James, Jonny and Robbie, dearest father in law of Lucy and Rachel and much loved grandad of Archie,
Anna, Clemmie, Molly and Henry, dear brother of Jill, Jenny and Owen, brother in law, uncle and
friend who will be greatly missed.
A Private Service will be held for Graham's life at St Peter and
St Paul Church, Middle Rasen on Monday 5th October, followed by burial. Funeral Cortege will depart along Queen Street, Market Rasen
at 11-30am, progressing to Middle Rasen along Gainsborough Road,
Low Church Road and North Street.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to Marie Curie and/or The Injured Jockeys Fund may be sent to J Marshall
Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 30, 2020
