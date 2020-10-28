Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne Ivatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Ivatt

Notice Condolences

Lynne Ivatt Notice
IVATT Lynne Aged 54 years, of Bardney,
passed away on 18th October 2020.
Much loved mum of Lucy.
Dearly loved daughter of
Denis and Janice.
Loved sister of Clare and
sister-in-law of Paul.
Cherished auntie of Liam and Molly.
A private service will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to MyName5Doddie.foundation,
which will go to the great work
for research into MND,
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -