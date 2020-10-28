|
|
|
IVATT Lynne Aged 54 years, of Bardney,
passed away on 18th October 2020.
Much loved mum of Lucy.
Dearly loved daughter of
Denis and Janice.
Loved sister of Clare and
sister-in-law of Paul.
Cherished auntie of Liam and Molly.
A private service will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to MyName5Doddie.foundation,
which will go to the great work
for research into MND,
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 28, 2020