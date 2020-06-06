|
|
|
Hall Malcolm
11/11/1955 Malcolm Hall, 64 years,
of Market Rasen.
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Malcolm Hall announce his sudden but peaceful death on 18th May 2020.
Malcolm was the beloved husband and soulmate of Carole, a proud Father to Robert, James, Gemma and Helen,
a devoted Grandfather to Ellie and Mia and much loved Brother to Keith, Lorraine, Roy, Sarah, Alan,
Janet, Marilyn, Ken, Gillian,
Garry and Maureen.
Due to the current restrictions a private funeral is to take place.
Family flowers only please but donations can be made to St. Barnabas Hospice, Lincoln and St. Barnabas Day Care Unit, Lincoln if so desired.
Malcolm's sudden death was a shock to the whole family and his many friends, he will be deeply missed by
all who knew him.
Malcolm is now resting the care of
H & HJ Huteson & Sons,
Holydyke Funeral Home, 25 Holydyke,
Barton-upon-Humber,
North Lincolnshire, DN18 5PR.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 6, 2020