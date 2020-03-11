Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Barnett

Notice Condolences

Margaret Barnett Notice
Barnett Margaret Jean Aged 89.

Wife of the late Joseph (Bill),
loving Mother to Geoffrey & Jacqueline. Devoted Grandmother of Victoria, Rebecca, Alex & Krystina.
Beloved Great Grandmother.

Sadly missed by all who loved her.

The Funeral Service is to take place
at Grimsby Crematorium on
Thursday 19th March at 3.00pm.
Floral tributes welcomed and
will be received by
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 246 Corporation Road, Grimsby, DN31 2QB
(01472 242 444)
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -