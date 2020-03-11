|
Barnett Margaret Jean Aged 89.
Wife of the late Joseph (Bill),
loving Mother to Geoffrey & Jacqueline. Devoted Grandmother of Victoria, Rebecca, Alex & Krystina.
Beloved Great Grandmother.
Sadly missed by all who loved her.
The Funeral Service is to take place
at Grimsby Crematorium on
Thursday 19th March at 3.00pm.
Floral tributes welcomed and
will be received by
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 246 Corporation Road, Grimsby, DN31 2QB
(01472 242 444)
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 11, 2020