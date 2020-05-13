Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Mark Selby Notice
Selby Mark Lee Passed away at his home in
Kirton in Lindsey on 4th May 2020,
aged 59 years.
Soulmate to Sally and much loved father of Will and Tom and a dear friend to many who will
be greatly missed.
A private cremation service will take place, followed at a later date a Celebration service for Mark's life.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to
Macmillan which may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 13, 2020
