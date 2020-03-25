Home

Amy Mary Elizabeth formerly of Welton,
passed away after a long illness
on 18th March at County Hospital Lincoln aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Wally,
much loved mum of Caroline and Rosemarie, mother in law of Rodney and Martin, loving grandma of
Sarah, Matthew, Amy and Lucy,
great-grandma of Florence and Bertie,
dear sister of Lorna.
A private cremation service will
be held. Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to The RAF Benevolent Fund
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 25, 2020
