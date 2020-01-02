|
Herring Mary Aged 89 years of Lissington
Passed away on 22nd December 2019.
Much loved wife of the late George Herring. Dearly loved mother of Tricia and John. Cherished granny of Claire, Vicky, George and Liz
and great granny of Toby.
A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, Lissington on
Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 11am followed by burial.
No flowers please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAACT),
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
49 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 2, 2020