Mary Lee Notice
Lee Mary Of East Barkwith,
passed away suddenly on
24th December 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Colin,
dearly loved, Mother, Mother in Law and Nannie who will be greatly missed.
A private burial will be followed by a Service of Celebration for Mary's Life at St Mary's Church, East Barkwith on Friday 24th January at 2-00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in
memory made payable to
St Mary's Church may be left in Church or sent to J Marshall Funeral
Directors, 51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 15, 2020
