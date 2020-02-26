Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
13:00
Market Rasen Methodist Church
Mary Nichols Notice
Nichols Mary Passed away peacefully
on 17th February 2020
aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late Fred,
much loved mum of Maurice, Robert, Janet, Liz and Kevin, David and Helen loving grandma and great-grandma
who will be greatly missed.

A Private cremation service
will be followed by a service of Thanksgiving for her life at
Market Rasen Methodist Church
on Wednesday 18th March at 1-00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable
to Market Rasen Methodist Church may be left in the donation plate
or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 26, 2020
