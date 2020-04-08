|
Wilson Mary
(Formerly Banks) Of Binbrook passed away at
Waterloo House, Market Rasen on
31st March 2020 aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Charles and the
late Roy, dearly loved mother of
Simon and Jonathan, mother in law
of Paul and Jonathan, loving Grandma of Richard, Samantha,
Jessica, Daniel and James.
A private cremation service
will be held, with a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate her
life arranged for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in
memory made payable to the
'Muscular Dystrophy Group of
Great Britain and Northern Ireland',
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Apr. 8, 2020