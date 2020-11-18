|
|
|
Bates Michelle Of Market Rasen,
passed away after a shot battle with illness at St Barnabas Hospice, Lincoln on 15th November 2020, aged 49 years.
Dearly loved wife of Kevin,
much loved daughter of Margaret and the late Peter, loving sister to Carina and Suzanne, dearest daughter in law to Jean and Colin, dear sister in law, aunty and friend who will be greatly missed.
A Private Service of celebration for Michelle's life will be held at
Brightwater Green Burial
Meadows, Saxby.
No flowers by request, donations
in memory made payable to
St Barnabas Hospice and/or
Lincolnshire Brain Tumour Support
Group may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Nov. 18, 2020