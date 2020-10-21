Home

Mick Bradford

Mick Bradford Notice
Bradford Mick Of Linwood, passed away
suddenly at County Hospital on
11th October 2020, aged 72 years.
Much loved husband of Val, loving dad of Sarah and Phillip, dearest brother of Richard, Ann, Maureen the late Linda
and David, a dear brother in law,
uncle, cousin and friend who
will be greatly missed.
A Private Cremation Service will
be followed by a Private Service
of Thanksgiving for his life at
St Cornelius' Church Linwood.
Family flowers only please, donations
in memory made payable to The
Stroke Association may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen
Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 21, 2020
