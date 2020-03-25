|
|
|
Sykes Mollie Anne Passed away on 9th March 2020 at
the age of 83 after a short illness.
Beloved wife of the late Ken Sykes, dearly loved mum of Peter and Katie, mother-in-law of Barbara and Kevin, and grandma of Charlotte,
Harriet and Matthew.
Mollie lived all her life in Market Rasen and was well known to many
as a teacher, leading lady of the amateur dramatics society, regular churchgoer at St Thomas' Church
and member of the WRVS.
A memorial Songs of Praise will be held at St Thomas' Church, Market Rasen when possible.
Donations in Mollie's memory,
if desired, may be made payable to Poplars Amenity Fund and sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 25, 2020