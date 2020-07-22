|
|
|
Hurst Nicholas Robert
"Nick" Engineer of Thorganby, passed away
at his home in Caistor with his family
by his side after a short illness
on 19th June 2020 aged 50 years. Dearly loved husband of Laura,
much loved daddy of Charlotte,
Step dad of Jade and Molly, loving
son of Pat and the late Ken, dearest brother of Richard and Graham,
brother in law of Viv, dearly loved
uncle of Richard and James,
Campbell and Maddison, dear
nephew of Pete and Lou, Sheila,
Marion and Terry, and dear cousin
and friend who will be greatly missed.
A Private Funeral service will be
held at All Saints Church Thorganby followed by burial. No flowers by request, donations in memory made
payable to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 22, 2020