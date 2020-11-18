|
|
|
Chambers Patricia
('Bill') Aged 84 years passed away on
9th November, 2020.
Beloved Wife of the late Bernard ('Bub'), dearly loved Mum of Martyn and the late John, Mother-in-Law of Lynn, much cherished Gran of Andrew and Christopher, and Great Gran of Bella. Pat will be greatly missed by all
her friends and family.
A private service will be held
to celebrate her life on
Wednesday 25th November.
Pat always enjoyed watching and feeding the garden birds each day, and so the family would like to ask you to please put some food out for the birds on that day in memory of her.
Alternatively, please consider lighting a small candle as a way to connect and help celebrate her life, whilst also reflecting on your own memories of time spent with her. Thank you.
Family flowers only please, by request, but donations may be made, if so desired, made payable to "Macmillan Cancer Support", and sent to;
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN (Tel: 01673-843725).
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Nov. 18, 2020