Allenson Peter Mary, David and Allyson wish to thank everyone who sent cards, flowers and messages of condolence
on the death of Pete.
Thanks also to Market Rasen doctors, nurse Michael Smith, the district nurses and staff at the
Poplars who all cared for Pete.
Particular thanks to Jo Davey for conducting the service, Jossals Bistro, Willow and Wildflower and Darren from J. Marshall Funeral Directors for organising the funeral arrangements in this strange and difficult time.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 9, 2020