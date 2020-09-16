|
|
|
Hall Peter Formerly of Bolton, passed away at
his home in Market Rasen on
6th September 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen,
much loved dad of Julie and Debbie, loving grandad of Sean, Dawn and Lewis and great grandad,
who will be greatly missed.
A private cremation service
will be held.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to Marie Curie and/or St Barnabas Hospice may sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 16, 2020