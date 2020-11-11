Home

Plewes Richard Thomas Formerly of Thornton le Moor, passed away after a short Illness at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
on 31st October 2020, aged 78 years.
Much loved husband of Marion, dearly loved father of Andrew, Karen and Helen, father in law to Rachel, Adair
and Tim, grandfather of Jessica,
Clare, Charlotte, Richard and Adam.
A private Service of Thanksgiving
for his life will take place on
19th November 2020.
Family flower only please, donations in memory for LRSN maybe sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Nov. 11, 2020
