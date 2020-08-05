Home

Robert Nicholls Notice
Nicholls Robert Aged 74 years of Binbrook,
passed away peacefully
on 30th July, 2020.
Loving husband of the late Marian.
Dearly loved dad of Mark, Daniel and father-in-law of Amanda and Janette. Cherished grandad of Aaron, Charlotte, Eleanor, Katie and Ollie.
A private burial service
will be held followed by a
memorial service at a later date.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Kidney Research UK, maybe sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 5, 2020
