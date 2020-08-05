|
|
|
Nicholls Robert Aged 74 years of Binbrook,
passed away peacefully
on 30th July, 2020.
Loving husband of the late Marian.
Dearly loved dad of Mark, Daniel and father-in-law of Amanda and Janette. Cherished grandad of Aaron, Charlotte, Eleanor, Katie and Ollie.
A private burial service
will be held followed by a
memorial service at a later date.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Kidney Research UK, maybe sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 5, 2020