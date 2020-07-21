|
Lancaster Sheila Aged 89 years of Market Rasen
passed away at Waterloo House
on 17th July, 2020.
Much loved wife of the late Maurice. Dearly loved mum of Graham, Stewart and mother in law of Valerie and Joyce (USA). Cherished grandma of Allan Mark and great grandma of Rihanna and Kacey. A private service will be held. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAACT) may be sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 21, 2020