Staves Sheila Aged 85 years of Market Rasen
(formerly of Caistor) passed away
at Lincoln County Hospital
on 7th March, 2020.
Much loved mum of John, Ann
and a beloved sister.
Cherished grandmother
and great grandmother.
A service of Thanksgiving for
her life will be held at
St Thomas' Church, Market Rasen
on Tuesday 24th March at 2pm
followed by private burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Alzheimer's Society, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 18, 2020