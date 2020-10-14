Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Oxborrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Oxborrow

Notice Condolences

Shirley Oxborrow Notice
Oxborrow Shirley Aged 79 years of Faldingworth
passed away at Nettleton Manor
Care Home on 10th October, 2020.
Dearly loved wife of the late Laurie. Loving mother of Rachel, Philip and mother-in-law of Mark and Jo. Cherished grandmother of
Sapphire, Edward and Samuel.
Loved sister of Martin and
sister-in-law of Brian and Joyce.
A private service will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to Alzheimer's Society, may be sent
to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -