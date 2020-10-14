|
|
|
Oxborrow Shirley Aged 79 years of Faldingworth
passed away at Nettleton Manor
Care Home on 10th October, 2020.
Dearly loved wife of the late Laurie. Loving mother of Rachel, Philip and mother-in-law of Mark and Jo. Cherished grandmother of
Sapphire, Edward and Samuel.
Loved sister of Martin and
sister-in-law of Brian and Joyce.
A private service will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to Alzheimer's Society, may be sent
to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
