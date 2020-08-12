|
|
|
WALKER Stanley Of Caistor.
Sadly passed away 25th July 2020, aged 97.
Dearly beloved Father of Christine (Husband Stuart), much loved
Grandad to Lisa and Julia,
Great Grandad to Oliver and
Husband of the late Joan.
Family flowers only but
donations in lieu may be made for
The British Heart Foundation
and Caistor Lions via the family or Lincolnshire Co-op
Funeral Services, Caistor.
All enquiries to
01472 859222 or 01472 242444
e-mail: [email protected]
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 12, 2020