Bierlein Stephen The family of the late Stephen Bierlein would like to say a very special thank you to Rosemary Anderson and all the staff at the White Hart Pub, Lissington. Thank you to Chris Anderson for his eulogy, his much needed support and supplying of the food and drink.
Thank you to Bill Marshall of
J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
St. Barnabas Hospice &
Macmillan support,
to Rev. Claire Walker and also
Mrs. Freda Horton.
Lastly thank you to all family and friends for all their love and support.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Jan. 2, 2020