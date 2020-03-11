Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
14:30
Lincoln Crematorium
Stephen Blakey Notice
Blakey Stephen John Suddenly on 29th February 2020,
aged 50 years.
Dearly loved son of John and Margaret, stepson of Linne and Brian, loving father of Chloe, much loved brother, nephew and friend who
will be greatly missed.
A Service to Celebrate his life will take place at Lincoln Crematorium on Wednesday 1st April at 2-30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory
made payable to MIND may be left at the crematorium or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 11, 2020
