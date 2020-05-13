|
|
|
Wright Susan June Aged 62 years of Faldingworth peacefully passed away on
3rd May, 2020.
Dearly loved wife of Richmond. Daughter of Dolly Howey. Sister of Angie and David and sister-in-law
of Andy and Debbie. Much loved
auntie and friend to many.
A private service will take place
at Lincoln Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to Cancer Research UK, may be sent
to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 13, 2020