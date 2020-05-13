Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lincoln Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Wright

Notice Condolences

Susan Wright Notice
Wright Susan June Aged 62 years of Faldingworth peacefully passed away on
3rd May, 2020.
Dearly loved wife of Richmond. Daughter of Dolly Howey. Sister of Angie and David and sister-in-law
of Andy and Debbie. Much loved
auntie and friend to many.
A private service will take place
at Lincoln Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to Cancer Research UK, may be sent
to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -