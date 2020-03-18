Home

JACKSON Ted Peacefully on
Wednesday 11th March 2020
at Castlethorpe Nursing Home
aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Liz.
Much loved dad of Susan, Andrew,
Sarah, Sally & the late Robin.
A loving grandad & great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium, Gainsborough
on Wednesday 25th March at 10.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
RAF Benevolent Fund may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 18, 2020
