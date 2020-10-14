Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Terrence Clarke Notice
Clarke Terrence John (Terry) Aged 84 years of Binbrook, Lincolnshire, sadly passed away on
6th October 2020.
Much loved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.
A private service will be held in Lincoln. Should you wish to make a charitable donation in Terry's memory, please make cheques payable to Cancer Research UK and send to
J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN. Telephone 01673 843725. With the family's thanks and love.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -