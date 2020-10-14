|
Clarke Terrence John (Terry) Aged 84 years of Binbrook, Lincolnshire, sadly passed away on
6th October 2020.
Much loved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.
A private service will be held in Lincoln. Should you wish to make a charitable donation in Terry's memory, please make cheques payable to Cancer Research UK and send to
J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN. Telephone 01673 843725. With the family's thanks and love.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 14, 2020