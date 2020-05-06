|
Thompson Victor
(known as Fred) Passed away peacefully whilst in the care of
The Valleys Care Home on
Thursday 23rd April, 2020.
Aged 82 years.
Devoted husband of Jen,
loving father to Gary and Edward,
very much beloved grandpa to six cherished grandsons, also a
great grandpa and a friend to many who will be sadly missed.
A private family service will take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Any further enquiries to
Kettle of Brigg Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01652 650606
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 6, 2020