Aaron J. Gripentrog. - Aaron Jon Gripentrog, 40, passed away unexpectedly from health complications on October 11, 2020 at his home in Curtiss, Wisconsin. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Zion United Methodist Church (2106 N Peach Ave) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Mask are Required for everyone interested in attending. The services will be live-streamed on the church's website for those unable to make it.A full obituary can be found on the funeral home website.