Aaron J. Gripentrog
Aaron J. Gripentrog

. - Aaron Jon Gripentrog, 40, passed away unexpectedly from health complications on October 11, 2020 at his home in Curtiss, Wisconsin. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Zion United Methodist Church (2106 N Peach Ave) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Mask are Required for everyone interested in attending. The services will be live-streamed on the church's website for those unable to make it.

A full obituary can be found on the funeral home website.






Published in Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
