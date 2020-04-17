|
|
Adam D. Leonard
Marshfield - Adam D. Leonard, 41, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Adam was born on August 19, 1978 in Marshfield to David and Dorothy (Werner) Leonard. He attended elementary school at Our Lady of Peace and later graduated from Columbus Catholic High School in 1997.
His politeness and kindness were extended to anyone around him.
He worked as a welder for Cummins in Neillsville and also bartended and worked various jobs as a handyman. Adam enjoyed scrapping, hunting, fishing, and heavy metal music, especially Guns and Roses. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Ava, who is the love of his life.
He is survived by his parents, David and Dorothy, daughter, Ava, paternal grandmother, Yvonne Leonard, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, with gratitude to his uncle Dennis, who was his best friend when he needed one most.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rudolph and Florence Werner, paternal grandfather, Henry Leonard, and uncle, Darwin Leonard.
A special thanks to the hospital and clinic staff who helped him during a painful time when he wasn't quite himself.
Condolences may be sent online at:
www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020