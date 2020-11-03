Adam N. Heiman
Marshfield - Adam N. Heiman, age 36, of Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 2, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (7735 Yellowstone Dr.) in Hewitt. Rev. Dean Pingel will officiate. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) Marshfield and again from 9 AM until the time of service on Friday at the church in Hewitt. The honor of pallbearers belongs to: Kelvin Heiman, Jr., Andrew Heiman, Matt Beck, Chris Mounce, Randy Mess and Randy Schiferl.
Adam was born on November 9, 1983 the son of Kelvin (Marilyn) Heiman, Sr. in Marshfield. He graduated from Marshfield Senior High in 2002. He was united in marriage to Ashley Gordee on August 18, 2007 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hewitt. To this union his daughters: Allison and Abbigail were born, and were the love of his life. He was part owner and a mechanic at Nasonville Dairy. Adam enjoyed being his daughter's number one dance fan, music, camping, being outside and spending time with his family.
Adam is survived by his wife Ashley, his parents: Kelvin (Marilyn) Heiman; his maternal grandparents: Neil (Patricia) Jirschele; mother-in-law: Dianne Gordee (Duke Schueller); his daughters: Allison and Abbigail; two brothers: Kelvin (Katie) Heiman, Jr. and Andrew (Brittney) Heiman; his sister: Makayla (Kyle) Kozik; his nieces Chazlyn and Naomi Heiman, Brynleigh and Scarlett Heiman and his nephews: Dominic and Dylan Kozik and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Arnold and Rena Mae Heiman and his father-in-law Robert Gordee.
Memorials may be designated to the family for a college fund for his daughters.
Hansen-Schilling funeral home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com