Adelaide T. Varsho
Marshfield - Adelaide Theresa Varsho, 97, Marshfield, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 under hospice care at Three Oaks Health Service, Marshfield.
Due to Covid-19 the family requests a private Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Douglas Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes at 11:00 am (CST) on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Adelaide was born on July 24, 1922 in Marshfield, to Joseph and Magdelena (Lauer) Henseler and was a 1940 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School. She was united in marriage to Norbert L. Varsho on September 8, 1945 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bakerville. He died on February 3, 2015.
Adelaide worked in the office at Weinbrenner Shoe Company for 11 years and after raising five children worked at Louie's Refrigeration for 11 years. She and Norbert built their house themselves in 1950 and remained in it for 50 years before they moved to an apartment. Adelaide was a charter member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and active in the Rosary Society as well as being the church historian. With Norbert, she delivered Meals on Wheels for 26 years and enjoyed travel in Europe as well as all fifty states. They also contributed crafts and time to the Senior Craft Store.
Adelaide is survived by 3 sons, Ralph (Maria) Varsho of Menomonie, Ronald (Julaine) Varsho of Marshfield, and Paul (Nancy) Varsho of Menomonie. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Justice Varsho, Christine Yrios, Jenny (Ken) Musana, Kim (Kelvin) Santiago, Jesse (Emily) Varsho, Kelly (Ben) Epperson, Maggi Varsho, Lucas Varsho, Sarah (Shane) Fuder, Nicholas Ackerman, 10 great grandchildren, a son-in-law, Bruce (Sally) Ackerman of Marshfield and a sister-in-law, Inez (Ed) Henseler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughters, Judy Ackerman and Joan Yrios, son-in-law, Edward Yrios, sisters Delores (Ed) Bella, Lorraine (Sylvester) Tasse, brothers, Rev. Joseph Henseler and Edward Henseler and sister-in-law, Mary Anne Varsho.
Memorials may be designated to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.